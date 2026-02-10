Alikua Anataka Nipande Kitanda - A LADY accuses city lawyer, HENRY MUTEA, of HKM Associates of preying on her during internship despite being his daughter’s friend







Monday, February 9, 2026 - City lawyer Henry Mutea, founder of HKM Associates based at Vision Towers, 6th Floor, Westlands, has been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a young woman seeking an internship at his firm.

According to the woman, she approached Mutea’s firm for an internship because she was friends with his daughter.

She alleges that during her time at the firm, Mutea made unwelcome advances towards her and offered to pay her rent.

The victim claims that she declined his offer and instead requested a salary increase, which he allegedly refused.

She says she was later dismissed from the firm after rejecting his advances.

The woman shared her experience in a post, highlighting the challenges she faced during the internship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST