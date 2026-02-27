ALIGONGEWA! MWABILI recounts how he busted his girlfriend, a teacher in Kitui, with a boda boda guy - “ See how she used to lie to him” (PHOTO)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Popular X personality turned activist, Mwabili Mwagodi, once shared a jaw‑dropping story about how he busted his girlfriend cheating on him with a boda boda guy.

At the time, his then‑girlfriend was working as a high school teacher in Kitui.

Mwabii complained that after 6 p.m, the Safaricom signal was so weak they couldn’t even chat on WhatsApp, let alone make video calls.

“So my girl lives in Kitui… she is a high school teacher over there. But the Safaricom network after 6pm is shit. Like we can not even chat on WhatsApp. We video call in the morning daily but after 6pm man ni mazishi - this is taking a toll on us,” he lamented.

Frustrated, he even petitioned Safaricom directly:

“Hey @Safaricom, what is going on in Kitui?? I am trying to get myself a wife but the internet is shit. We can’t even chat on WhatsApp, get your act together.”

But behind the “poor network” excuse lay a shocking truth.

Mwabii later revealed that his girlfriend was using the ‘blackout hours’ to entertain another man.

Responding to a user who praised teachers as ideal partners, Mwabii recounted his heartbreak:

“My ex‑girlfriend was a teacher in Kitui and she used to lie to me hakuna network kwake past 6pm. I did a surprise visit nikapata anapikia nduthi guy dinner saa mbili usiku.”

As the popular phrase goes, ‘Ogopa wanawake’

