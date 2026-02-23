AKOTHEE goes on a ranting spree and attacks her baby daddy, JARED, after he wished their daughter’s happy birthday - Paints him as a useless deadbeat







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Controversial singer and businesswoman, Akothee, has publicly called out her baby daddy, Jared, accusing him of being an absent father despite maintaining an active presence on social media.

In a lengthy and emotional post, Akothee expressed frustration over what she described as Jared’s insensitivity, particularly after he publicly wished their daughter a happy birthday while allegedly remaining largely absent from the children’s lives.

“Your presence on social media is loud and celebratory, but your presence on the ground, in your children’s lives, is almost nonexistent,” she wrote.

Akothee stated that she had welcomed Jared back into their lives as a co-parent, clarifying that the door had never been closed.

However, she said she expected accountability and effort once he chose to reappear.

She further claimed that their daughter, Vesha Shillan, reached out to him in October last year to inform him that she was joining Oxford, describing the gesture as an attempt by the young woman to reconnect with her father.

According to Akothee, the silence that followed deeply hurt their daughter.

The mother of five also recounted past struggles, alleging that she once faced arrest and hardship while trying to care for their children, and at one point had to rely on external help to access medical care.

She claimed that when she previously reached out to Jared for assistance with insurance for one of the children, he responded that he had a new family.

“I never denied you access to your children. Not once. But access without responsibility is just a shadow. And shadows do not raise children,” she wrote.

Akothee emphasized that her concerns were not about financial support but about presence, effort and honesty in parenting.

She said it pains her when her children ask questions about their father.

Read her full post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST