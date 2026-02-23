US educated Wallstreet banker IRENE NDIGO’s will causes a buzz - See what she instructed her family to do after her death! May she rest in peace

Sunday, February 22,
2026 - Friends, family and professionals are mourning the demise of Irene
Nthenya Ndigo, who passed away on the morning of February 20th,
2026.
Described as a woman of extraordinary intellect, Irene was a
former high-profile executive at Goldman Sachs in the United States and a
founding executive at Renaissance Capital.
Her career on Wall Street earned her recognition in global
financial circles before she made the bold decision to return to Kenya nearly
20 years ago.
Reports indicate that prior to her death, Irene had been
battling ill-health and financial challenges.
However, it is her final wishes that have sparked widespread
discussion.
In her will, Irene instructed that only close family members
attend her private mass.
She further directed that her family should not receive
visitors during the mourning period or hold meetings related to her passing.
Additionally, she requested that her body be cremated, a
decision that has generated conversation given cultural and traditional
expectations surrounding burial rites.
Her family has since honored her wishes as outlined in the will.
