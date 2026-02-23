US educated Wallstreet banker IRENE NDIGO’s will causes a buzz - See what she instructed her family to do after her death! May she rest in peace







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Friends, family and professionals are mourning the demise of Irene Nthenya Ndigo, who passed away on the morning of February 20th, 2026.

Described as a woman of extraordinary intellect, Irene was a former high-profile executive at Goldman Sachs in the United States and a founding executive at Renaissance Capital.

Her career on Wall Street earned her recognition in global financial circles before she made the bold decision to return to Kenya nearly 20 years ago.

Reports indicate that prior to her death, Irene had been battling ill-health and financial challenges.

However, it is her final wishes that have sparked widespread discussion.

In her will, Irene instructed that only close family members attend her private mass.

She further directed that her family should not receive visitors during the mourning period or hold meetings related to her passing.

Additionally, she requested that her body be cremated, a decision that has generated conversation given cultural and traditional expectations surrounding burial rites.

Her family has since honored her wishes as outlined in the will.

The Kenyan DAILY POST