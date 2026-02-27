US-based Kenyan man, BRIAN KORIR, arrested in drug-trafficking operation - See what he was caught with (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Brian Korir, a Kenyan living in the US has been arrested in connection with an alleged drug-trafficking operation that led to the seizure of thousands of grams of marijuana and dozens of THC cartridges.

According to law enforcement officials, officers confiscated 3,186 grams of marijuana and 91 THC cartridges believed to be linked to the suspected operation.

Korir and his co-accused, Gorantala, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects were booked into the Jefferson County Jail, with bond set at $100,000 each.

Korir has since posted bond and was released, while investigations into the case remain ongoing.

Authorities say the recovered marijuana and THC cartridges are believed to have been intended for distribution.

Further details regarding court appearances and potential trial dates have not yet been released.

The Kenyan DAILY POST