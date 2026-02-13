Russian tourist films hitting on a female security guard in a mall, Later meets her at an Airbnb for a private encounter (VIDEO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A Russian tourist visiting Kenya is once again trending online after sharing videos of himself approaching random women in Nairobi, flirting with them, asking for their phone numbers, and later arranging private meetups at his Airbnb.

The foreigner, who has been posting the clips on social media, records his encounters as he strikes up conversations with women in public places.

In one of the latest videos, he is seen inside a shopping mall approaching a female security guard while she is on duty.

He casually engages her in a conversation and showers her with compliments.

After a brief chat, the guard gives him her phone number.

The man later posts another clip showing the two meeting privately at an Airbnb, suggesting they had arranged a personal encounter after their initial meeting.

