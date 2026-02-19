REVEALED! NIS uncovers how desperate Kenyans are lured into Russian Army with lucrative offers as death toll rises in Ukraine

Thursday, February
19, 2026 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has tabled
intelligence reports exposing a clandestine recruitment pipeline luring Kenyans
into Russia’s military ranks.
According to the National Intelligence Service (NIS),
private agencies and rogue officials are facilitating the enlistment of
ex-police officers, former soldiers, and civilians aged between their mid‑20s
and 50s, lured by promises of lucrative pay and citizenship.
The reports reveal that recruiters offered monthly salaries
of about Ksh350,000, bonuses ranging from Ksh900,000 to Ksh1.2 million, and
eventual Russian citizenship.
More than 1,000 Kenyans are believed to have left the
country, with updates from February 2026 confirming at least 200 already
deployed in combat.
Victims were flown out on tourist visas via Istanbul and Abu
Dhabi, while others rerouted through Uganda, DRC, and South Africa to avoid
scrutiny at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
Investigations indicate collusion between rogue staff at the
Directorate of Immigration Services, DCI, Anti‑Narcotics Unit, and National
Employment Authority, alongside officials at the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and
Kenya’s Embassy in Moscow.
One agency along Koinange Street allegedly recruited youth
under the “Kazi Majuu” banner, with medical screenings conducted at three
Nairobi CBD offices.
In September, the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit
rescued 22 Kenyans from holding premises at Great Wall Garden Apartments.
Returnees disclosed undergoing three weeks of military
training in Moscow despite being promised non‑combat roles.
Current figures show 39 Kenyans hospitalised, 30
repatriated, 28 missing, 35 in camps, 89 on the front line, one detained, and
one having completed contract.
At least 10 deaths have been confirmed, with the toll
possibly rising to 18, while four remain prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Foreign Cabinet
Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, is due to travel to Moscow to address the issue of
Kenyans being unlawfully recruited into the Ukraine‑Russia war.
Mudavadi
emphasized that the Government is committed to safeguarding Kenyans abroad, not
only from war‑related recruitment but also from broader human rights abuses
tied to overseas employment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments