4 suspects, among them a KIKUYU LADY, arrested after stealing a Glock pistol from a licensed gunholder at a Kilimani hotel (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Kilimani detectives have successfully recovered a Glock 19 pistol that was stolen from a hotel room, arresting four suspects in connection with the theft.

The incident occurred when a licensed firearm holder left his hotel room in Kilimani, confident that his valuables, including the Glock 19 and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were secure.

Upon returning, he discovered that his room had been ransacked and the firearm and ammunition missing.

Investigators launched a detailed inquiry, tracing forensic leads to Kangemi in Dagoretti North.

There, detectives arrested four suspects: Alex Agar, Harrison Oyuoma, Dan Karani and Beatrice Njoki.

A search of their residence led to the recovery of the stolen pistol.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

