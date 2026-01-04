ZIMESHIKA!! See how these Slay Queens stole the show in a Nairobi club with their wild antics while drunk! (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - A viral video of two slay queens enjoying themselves at a Nairobi entertainment joint has stirred lively conversations across social media.

In the clip, the two ladies are seen dancing closely and sharing an intimate vibe, sparking speculation among netizens about whether they were simply besties having fun or baes living unapologetically.

From their daring outfits that left little for imagination to their carefree attitude, the video has sparked a flurry of reactions.

While some netizens lauded their boldness, others warned that this was just the aftermath of one too many shots and blamed the antics on ‘liquid courage’.

Watch the video>>> below.

