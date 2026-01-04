“May your spirit disturb them to insanity”!! MOSES KURIA claims Pastor DORCAS killed GACHAGUA’s side chick, MAUREEN, after she fell pregnant







Sunday, January 4, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has sparked controversy after posting a series of remarks on his X (formerly Twitter) account alleging that Pastor Dorcas, the wife of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was involved in the death of a woman identified as Maureen Kinyua.

In his post, Kuria claimed that Maureen, who died in 2019 under unclear circumstances, had been in a relationship with Gachagua and was pregnant at the time of her death.

Kuria further alleged that the death was linked to the discovery of the pregnancy.

“Continue resting in peace, Maureen Kinyua of Kiamariga, Mathira. May your spirit disturb them to insanity,” Kuria wrote in his post.

Maureen was reported to have been working as a Secretary to a Member of County Assembly at the time.

Previous reports indicated that she was being used by Gachagua’s rivals to blackmail him.

