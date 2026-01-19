YY’s ex and baby mama, MARYA OKOTH, gives ladies bold dating advice, reveals how her Lawyer husband, JACK OKULA, treats her like a Queen (PHOTO)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Comedian YY’s ex and baby mama, Marya Okoth, has advised women to prioritize self‑worth and choose relationships that make them feel truly loved.

The actress and digital creator shared her heartfelt reflections on Instagram on Monday, January 19th, 2026, reminding her followers that emotional safety should always come first.

Holding a bouquet in her post, she wrote: “In this life, go where you are loved.”





Her bold dating advice comes shortly after she unveiled her engagement and wedding photos for the first time in a touching end‑of‑year post on December 30th, 2025.

The pics captured Marya glowing beside her husband, city lawyer Jack Okula, in intimate and joyful moments.





Just weeks earlier, on November 11th, 2025, the couple had celebrated a stunning white wedding attended only by close family and friends, following a private traditional ceremony.

Back in August 2025, Marya and Jack tied the knot in a luxurious yet low‑key traditional Luo wedding.





Her wedding caught many by surprise as it came shortly after a public breakup with YY Comedian with whom she shares a daughter.

Since then, Marya has guarded her relationship with Jack closely, only revealing details through select posts at the end of 2025.





