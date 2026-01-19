SHOCK as it emerges that the family of RAILA’s sister, BERYL, was evicted from Kilimani home over rent default, barely a month after her burial (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 19,
2026 - Fresh controversy has erupted after it emerged that the family of
the late Beryl Odinga was evicted
from her long-time Kilimani residence over rent
arrears, barely a month after she was laid to rest.
According to evidence circulating online, the family was
forced out of the Mwingi Road, Kilimani
apartment, where Beryl reportedly lived for over a decade, after accumulated
rent defaults.
The eviction, captured in photos shared on social media,
shows household items removed from the premises.
The development has reignited conversations around deep-seated
divisions within the Odinga family, with critics questioning
why the family of the deceased could not be shielded from such a traumatic
ordeal so soon after burial.
Notably, the eviction is said to have been carried out without
a grace period, raising further concerns.
“So, here’s the uncomfortable question: Winnie Odinga how do
you promise Kibra residents a journey to ‘Canaan’ when your own aunt’s family
was displaced so swiftly after her passing?” a critic posed.
Beryl Odinga, a sister to the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, died last year while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments