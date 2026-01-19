SHOCK as it emerges that the family of RAILA’s sister, BERYL, was evicted from Kilimani home over rent default, barely a month after her burial (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Fresh controversy has erupted after it emerged that the family of the late Beryl Odinga was evicted from her long-time Kilimani residence over rent arrears, barely a month after she was laid to rest.

According to evidence circulating online, the family was forced out of the Mwingi Road, Kilimani apartment, where Beryl reportedly lived for over a decade, after accumulated rent defaults.

The eviction, captured in photos shared on social media, shows household items removed from the premises.

The development has reignited conversations around deep-seated divisions within the Odinga family, with critics questioning why the family of the deceased could not be shielded from such a traumatic ordeal so soon after burial.

Notably, the eviction is said to have been carried out without a grace period, raising further concerns.

“So, here’s the uncomfortable question: Winnie Odinga how do you promise Kibra residents a journey to ‘Canaan’ when your own aunt’s family was displaced so swiftly after her passing?” a critic posed.

Beryl Odinga, a sister to the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, died last year while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

