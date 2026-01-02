Young LADY nursing injuries after being attacked by rogue baboon at her home in Sumba village, Migori County







Friday, January 02, 2025 - A young girl from Migori County is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a rogue baboon at her home in Sumba village, Nyatike Constituency, Migori County.

According to Nyabomo sub‑location elder, Salim Nyochol, the girl was attending to household duties when the primate struck unexpectedly.

“The baboon attacked the girl as she was eating, injuring both her shoulders,” Nyochol explained.

The incident has heightened fears among residents, who say baboons have increasingly become a menace in the area, harassing women and children.

Nyochol attributed the growing aggression to the prolonged drought, noting that the animals often invade homes in search of food.

The injured girl was rushed to a Kisii Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

She has since been discharged and is recuperating at home, though villagers say she remains traumatized by the ordeal.

Residents living along the shores of Lake Victoria now worry about escalating encounters with both baboons and hippos, which have shown signs of aggression.

With schools set to reopen for the new term, parents are increasingly anxious about the safety of their children in the face of wildlife threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST