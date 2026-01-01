KUGONGEWA NI UCHUNGU!! Popuar vernacular Radio caller WANJOHI WA KIGOGOINI admitted at a mental facility after his wife left him and eloped with a boda boda rider (PHOTO)







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - A popular vernacular radio caller identified as Wanjohi wa Kigogoini has been admitted to a mental wellness facility after falling into emotional distress when his wife left him and eloped with a boda boda rider.

Wanjohi is said to have struggled to cope with the sudden breakup, leading friends to seek professional help for him.

A photo shared online shows him receiving care, with social media users wishing him strength and recovery during the difficult period.

Wanjohi recently shocked listeners after calling a well-known vernacular radio station, where he revealed that his wife had walked out of their five-year marriage.

He further claimed that the man who wrecked his marriage was a boda boda rider known to him.

His estranged wife.

