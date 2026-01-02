This PHOTO of UHURU, KALONZO and RAILA ODINGA’s confidant, OBASANJO, has sparked political chatter over 2027 elections - Should RUTO be worried?







Friday, January 02, 2025 - A photo of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, during a recent meeting in Lagos has ignited debate across political circles and social media.

The trio was attending the Future Africa Leaders Awards 2025, where Obasanjo was present as a guest of honor.

While the image may appear routine, in politics perception often carries weight.

Obasanjo’s long-standing friendship with the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has fueled speculation about possible behind‑the‑scenes discussions.

Netizens have questioned whether Raila may have shared his views on the 2027 presidential race with Obasanjo, particularly as Kalonzo - who previously served as Raila’s running mate - emerges as a key opposition contender against President William Ruto.

Uhuru, meanwhile, is believed to be quietly working to unite the opposition, a move that has drawn criticism from some ODM leaders who accuse him of meddling in party affairs.

ODM itself appears divided, with factions either supporting Ruto’s administration or resisting the broad‑based arrangement between ODM and UDA.

Whether the photo was a simple snapshot or a coded political message, it has set tongues wagging.

For now, speculation abounds, and only time will reveal its true significance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST