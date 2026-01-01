X user’s blunt advice to grieving man who discovered he’s not the biological father of his late wife’s children goes viral (LOOK)







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - A deeply personal post has sparked intense reactions online after an X user revealed a heartbreaking discovery.

“My wife passed away and left me with 2 kids but I just found through DNA that they’re not my children. I’m 36 years old. Please advise me what to do?”

In response, a netizen offered blunt advice that quickly went viral:

“Take the kids to their mother's family… Block them all, delete the numbers… Burn the bridge.”

He urged the distressed man to forgive his late wife but warned against holding on to the kids.

“Disadvantage of holding on to the kids, you’ll never heal and you will resent them overtime, and hate them.”

“May God give you the grace to hold on and meet a woman that is faithful,” he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST