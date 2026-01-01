LADY shares why her father stopped talking to his siblings after sacrificing his education to send them to University







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - A heartfelt online exchange has shed light on the painful reasons some siblings cut ties and stop speaking.

It began when a netizen asked, “Why do siblings fight to the point of never talking again?”

One response stood out: Stella shared her father's story.

He had quit school to fund his younger siblings’ university education, using his savings to start a business and support them.

Tragically, both siblings became pregnant in their final year and never graduated.

Feeling betrayed and disappointed, he severed ties permanently.





