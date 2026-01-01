LADY shares why her father stopped talking to his siblings after sacrificing his education to send them to University

Thursday, January 01, 2025 - A heartfelt online exchange has shed light on the painful reasons some siblings cut ties and stop speaking.
It began when a netizen asked, “Why do siblings fight to the
point of never talking again?”
One response stood out: Stella shared her father's story.
He had quit school to fund his younger siblings’ university
education, using his savings to start a business and support them.
Tragically, both siblings became pregnant in their final
year and never graduated.
Feeling betrayed and disappointed, he severed ties permanently.
