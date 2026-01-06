X user reveals how oversharing on social media could lead to job loss in viral tweet - “Give thanks to God but use sense”







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - An X user, Mr J (@gs.otis), has gone viral for warning against careless testimonies that could backfire professionally.

“You got a new job and you stand up to testify that you didn’t merit it… but somehow God just gave it to you,” he wrote.

The tweet warns that such public admissions could backfire if employers review credentials and revoke the opportunity.

“Wisdom is profitable to direct,” Mr J added, advising people to “give thanks to God, YES, but use sense.”

His message has resonated widely, with many agreeing that not every blessing needs a microphone, especially when your job might be on the line.





