NURSE JUDY stuns netizens after revealing how much she pays her house help - “I pay them as if they are working in State House!”







Popular social media personality, Nurse Judy, has weighed in on a trending conversation about employers anxious that their housekeepers might not return after taking time off for Christmas holiday.

“I’ve been seeing all the shenanigans of people worried if their househelp will come back, while I was very much at peace,” she shared.

That peace, she explained, comes from how she treats and pays the people who work in her home.

Judy says she knows her house help has no reason to leave unless she herself decides to let them go.

The secret? Fair pay and respect. “I pay them as if they are working in State House!” she declared.

She revealed that in August last year, she made a bold decision to increase her worker’s salary by Ksh 35,000.

“My househelp earns better than a nurse in any private hospital in Kenya,” Judy revealed.

Besides the money, she prides herself on being a supportive employer.

“I’m a good boss, like extremely good,” she said, emphasizing that her staff enjoy working with her because she values them as people, not just employees.

She disclosed that her housekeeper recently chose to work alone rather than share duties with another person and instead of forcing the arrangement, Judy respected the decision and topped up the salary.

“She said hataki wakue wawili, so I gave her a 35k top‑up,” Judy explained, adding that she occasionally offers extra cash as appreciation.





