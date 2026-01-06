Man shares cheeky reason why he is not keen to marry despite his mother begging him to settle down because he’s ‘getting old’ - “We shall see”







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - An X user has sparked laughter online after sharing a cheeky reason for refusing to marry and have kids.

Obinna (@obinna1st) posted that his mum is urging him to settle down because he’s “getting old.”

His response? A hilarious reminder that she once refused to buy him a toy at the age of 10.

“We shall see,” he quipped.

The tweet has gone viral, reigniting playful debates about childhood grudges and the pressure to meet adult expectations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST