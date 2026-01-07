Woman left homeless after husband forces her out and demolishes house after taking a second wife (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A heartbreaking incident has emerged online showing a woman watching helplessly from a distance as men believed to have been hired by her husband removed her belongings from her house before demolishing the structure.

According to reports, the couple is said to have started life together when the husband was still struggling financially, with the modest house reflecting their humble beginnings.

The woman reportedly supported him through years of hardship, hoping their lives would improve once his fortunes changed.

However, after the man later secured a better source of income, the situation took a different turn.

Instead of improving their living conditions, he is said to have pursued a second marriage, a move the first wife opposed.

Tensions reportedly escalated, culminating in the devastating incident where she was forced out as the house was brought down.

Witnesses claim the husband arrived in a black hoodie and was accompanied by men who cleared the home before demolishing it, leaving the woman emotionally shattered and without shelter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST