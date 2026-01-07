Amechoka Na Mtoto! Depressed LADY attempts to abandon her child in a parking lot as mental health crisis deepens among Kenyans (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A disturbing incident has sparked widespread discussion online after a woman, believed to be struggling with depression, was captured on video attempting to abandon her young child in a parking lot before being confronted by members of the public.

In the videos, the visibly distressed woman is seen placing the child on the ground near parked vehicles and beginning to walk away.

Concerned onlookers quickly rush toward her, urging her to pick up the child.

However, the woman appears overwhelmed and emotionally detached, insisting that she no longer wants the baby.

“Chukueni huyo mtoto na mkitaka muue,” she is heard saying as shocked women attempt to plead with her.

The frightened child remains seated on the ground as the tense confrontation unfolds, with members of the public eventually ensuring the child’s safety.

The incident has reignited conversation about Kenya’s growing mental-health crisis, particularly among struggling parents facing economic hardship, emotional burnout, and limited access to counseling and support services.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST