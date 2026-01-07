PHOTOs!! Key ODM grassroot mobilizer dies mysteriously while spending time with a KIKUYU LADY at his house

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Kibera residents and
members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are mourning the sudden death
of Kennedy Agalo, popularly known as “Chairman,” who served as the party’s
grassroots chairman for Laini Saba Ward.
Kennedy reportedly died on Tuesday under circumstances that
are yet to be established.
Police have confirmed that investigations are underway, and
a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of
death.
According to Drogba, a close friend of the deceased, Kennedy
was at his rented house in Kabiria in the company of a female friend identified
as Wambo when he suddenly began feeling unwell and complained of a severe
headache.
Moments later, Wambo alerted Drogba that Kennedy’s condition
had worsened.
Drogba says he rushed to the house and found Kennedy
vomiting a black-coloured substance and experiencing convulsions.
The pair immediately took him to Eagle Health & Clinic
Services for emergency treatment.
Medical records from the facility reportedly indicated that
Kennedy was suffering from a severe headache, vomiting, and convulsions,
prompting a referral to another hospital.
Drogba then contacted one of Kennedy’s brothers, who advised
that they proceed to Coptic Hospital.
However, upon arrival at Coptic Hospital, medics confirmed
that Kennedy had already passed away.
The matter was reported to the police and recorded as a
formal incident for further inquiry.
Police officers and forensic experts later examined the body
and noted that there were no visible external injuries.
The body has since been preserved at the Coptic Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.
