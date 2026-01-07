PHOTOs!! Key ODM grassroot mobilizer dies mysteriously while spending time with a KIKUYU LADY at his house







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Kibera residents and members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are mourning the sudden death of Kennedy Agalo, popularly known as “Chairman,” who served as the party’s grassroots chairman for Laini Saba Ward.

Kennedy reportedly died on Tuesday under circumstances that are yet to be established.

Police have confirmed that investigations are underway, and a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

According to Drogba, a close friend of the deceased, Kennedy was at his rented house in Kabiria in the company of a female friend identified as Wambo when he suddenly began feeling unwell and complained of a severe headache.

Moments later, Wambo alerted Drogba that Kennedy’s condition had worsened.

Drogba says he rushed to the house and found Kennedy vomiting a black-coloured substance and experiencing convulsions.

The pair immediately took him to Eagle Health & Clinic Services for emergency treatment.

Medical records from the facility reportedly indicated that Kennedy was suffering from a severe headache, vomiting, and convulsions, prompting a referral to another hospital.

Drogba then contacted one of Kennedy’s brothers, who advised that they proceed to Coptic Hospital.

However, upon arrival at Coptic Hospital, medics confirmed that Kennedy had already passed away.

The matter was reported to the police and recorded as a formal incident for further inquiry.

Police officers and forensic experts later examined the body and noted that there were no visible external injuries.

The body has since been preserved at the Coptic Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST