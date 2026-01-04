WITCHCRAFT?? A KISII LADY goes mad after graduating! Spotted roaming barefoot in the village while in her graduation gown (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 4, 2026 - A Kisii lady is reported to have gone mad after graduating from one of the local universities.
According to reports, the middle-aged lady, who recently
graduated from a local university, has been singing gospel songs as she moves
around the village.
Family, friends, and neighbours say she was mentally stable
before graduating and had high hopes of starting a career, but began exhibiting
unusual behavior soon after completing her studies.
Watch the video>>> below
Wachana na mambo ya waKISII pic.twitter.com/kAJd798Vl8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 4, 2026
