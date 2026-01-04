LUO man showcases beautifully furnished mud-walled house - Being LUO is a lifestyle (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 4, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has attracted widespread attention after a Luo man proudly showcased the interior of his mud-walled house, impressing many users with its stylish and well-arranged furnishings.

The clip shows the modest home fitted with elegant décor, neatly arranged furniture, and modern household items.

Many praised the man for his sense of style and ability to create a warm, appealing living space, with some commenting that “being Luo is a lifestyle,” in reference to the community’s well-known flair for elegance.

Watch the video>>>

Being LUO is a lifestyle pic.twitter.com/C928oHTxF0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 5, 2026

