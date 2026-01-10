Wife Vs Side Chick! PHOTOs of the pretty LADY who caught her police husband cheating! Angalia Vile Side Chick Anakaa! Wanaume hutaka nini?



Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after a dramatic incident in which a woman trailed her police officer husband and caught him inside his side chick’s house, an encounter she boldly recorded and shared online.

The video sparked a heated debate on Tiktok where it was first shared, but it’s the photos that have taken the conversation to another level.

Netizens have been keenly comparing the wife and the side chick, with many expressing shock after observing that the wife appears more attractive and well put together than the woman her husband was cheating with.

See photos.

The police officer’s wife




Side-chick




Video>>> of the dramatic incident

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments