SCANDAL rocks aging KIKUYU Bishop JANE KINGORI as it emerges that she has been sneaking into hotel rooms with singer MARTIN JANET - SUE GACAMBI exposes their secret escapades (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Renowned city preacher, Bishop Jane Kingori, founder and overseer of Grace Chapel Fellowship Centre, is at the centre of a social media storm following allegations made by online personality, Sue Gacambi.

Gacambi went live on Facebook, where she alleged that the bishop had been secretly meeting Akorino singer, Martin Wa Janet, in hotel rooms.

According to Gacambi, the alleged encounters were romantic in nature and had been ongoing away from the public eye.

Gacambi further claimed that the two were recently busted at a hotel room having a good time, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Watch the trending video>>> of Gacambi exposing the popular bishop.

