Why NDINDI NYORO has threatened to call for nationwide Maandamano against RUTO's Government

Tuesday, January 06,
2025 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has threatened to
mobilise parents to protest against the Government’s failure to sufficiently
release first‑term school capitation funds.
Speaking to the press on Tuesday, January 6th,
the former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson insisted that the Government
must disburse the full allocation by midterm to avoid unrest.
He argued that withholding funds compromises school
operations and denies learners their constitutional right to free basic
education.
Nyoro dismissed Government claims that adequate funds had
already been released, terming them inaccurate.
“Some of these things are not begging; as leaders, we are
just telling the Government to do what they need to do.”
“Last week, we told the Government to release a circular on
capitation or we would take unspecified action,” he said.
The legislator vowed to lead efforts exposing what he
described as misinformation, warning that parents could no longer remain silent
as learners’ rights were eroded.
“This term we will be keen to assess the Government’s
behaviour in sending money,” he added.
Millions of learners across the country are resuming classes
this week.
The Ministry of Education recently confirmed the release of
Ksh 44.2 billion to public basic education institutions for Term One, 2026.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that Ksh26
billion will go to Free Day Secondary Education, Ksh15 billion to Free Day
Junior School Education, and Ksh4 billion to Free Primary Education.
He urged school heads to avoid levying unauthorised fees and
to use the funds responsibly.
“The Government affirms its commitment to fulfil its duty to
learners and institutions, in line with Article 53 of the Constitution,” Ogamba
said.
