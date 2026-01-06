Why NDINDI NYORO has threatened to call for nationwide Maandamano against RUTO's Government







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has threatened to mobilise parents to protest against the Government’s failure to sufficiently release first‑term school capitation funds.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, January 6th, the former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson insisted that the Government must disburse the full allocation by midterm to avoid unrest.

He argued that withholding funds compromises school operations and denies learners their constitutional right to free basic education.

Nyoro dismissed Government claims that adequate funds had already been released, terming them inaccurate.

“Some of these things are not begging; as leaders, we are just telling the Government to do what they need to do.”

“Last week, we told the Government to release a circular on capitation or we would take unspecified action,” he said.

The legislator vowed to lead efforts exposing what he described as misinformation, warning that parents could no longer remain silent as learners’ rights were eroded.

“This term we will be keen to assess the Government’s behaviour in sending money,” he added.

Millions of learners across the country are resuming classes this week.

The Ministry of Education recently confirmed the release of Ksh 44.2 billion to public basic education institutions for Term One, 2026.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that Ksh26 billion will go to Free Day Secondary Education, Ksh15 billion to Free Day Junior School Education, and Ksh4 billion to Free Primary Education.

He urged school heads to avoid levying unauthorised fees and to use the funds responsibly.

“The Government affirms its commitment to fulfil its duty to learners and institutions, in line with Article 53 of the Constitution,” Ogamba said.

