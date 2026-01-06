“All Football Fans Are Heading to Hell” - Pastor ABRAHAM, who is linked to Prophet OWOUR’s church, sparks controversy with fiery teachings (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Kenyans online were left stunned after Pastor Abraham, a preacher associated with controversial religious leader Prophet David Owuor, declared that “all football fans are headed to hell.”

Speaking in an interview, Pastor Abraham condemned what he described as the “spirit behind modern football culture,” claiming that the sport encourages believers to drift away from faith and church life.

He singled out English Premier League side Manchester United, popularly known as the Red Devils, saying the team’s identity is “Satanic” and urging supporters to repent.

“All football fans are going to hell. Football is Satanic. People are no longer going to church,” the preacher is heard saying in the viral recording.

The remarks quickly triggered heated reactions across social media, with many Kenyans dismissing the message as extreme and intolerant.

Football lovers accused the pastor of demonizing a harmless form of entertainment enjoyed globally, while others argued that his interpretation was based on overly rigid religious doctrine.

“All football fans are heading to hell” Pastor Abraham, who works with Prophet Owuor, sparks controversy with his teachings, shocking Kenyans pic.twitter.com/pgE4NqYgyA — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 6, 2026

