MP warns of mass exodus of LUHYA leaders from ODM if SIFUNA is ousted as Secretary General - “Touch SIFUNA today and you lose Western Kenya!”







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga, has issued a stern warning to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over alleged plans to oust Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Speaking to the press, Kalasinga claimed that emerging political maneuvers within ODM were deliberately targeting Sifuna, a move he said risked alienating the Luhya community.

He accused unnamed party power brokers of attempting to silence the Nairobi Senator because of his outspoken positions on governance and national issues.

Kalasinga insisted that Sifuna’s voice extends beyond ODM, representing young people, marginalized Kenyans and communities that feel excluded from power.

He cautioned that any attempt to remove him would trigger serious political consequences, including a possible mass exit of Western Kenya leaders from the party.

“Touch Sifuna today, and any Luhya leader who chooses to remain in ODM will be a traitor,” Kalasinga warned.

He added that leaders across different political parties were prepared to rally behind Sifuna and chart a new political path if he were forced out.

The MP further described Sifuna as a national figure with the qualities to lead the country.

“Sifuna is equal to the task of leading this country, with intellect, courage, and age on his side,” he said.

Kalasinga referenced the late Raila Odinga, noting that Sifuna had been entrusted to speak for ODM and had remained faithful to that role.

His remarks came after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei claimed Sifuna will be dethroned as Senate Deputy Minority Whip and ODM Secretary General.

On the same day, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch filed a motion seeking to de‑whip Sifuna as Senate Minority Leader and suspend him from the party.

He later dropped the motion.

Sifuna has also clashed with Minority Whip, Junet Mohamed, prompting ODM MPs to urge party leader, Oburu Odinga, to intervene and ease tensions between the two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST