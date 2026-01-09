Why media personality ANDREW KIBE blames married couples for raising feminist daughters







Friday, January 09, 2025 - Media personality Andrew Kibe has once again stirred a debate with bold remarks about parenting and feminism.

Speaking in an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Kibe claimed that married couples are failing to instill traditional values in their daughters, leading to what he describes as a rise in feminist thinking.

“Married people… because they are so useless, they are unable to teach their kids… their girls… how to become women.”

“So the girls are growing up into feminists,” Kibe said, sparking reactions online.

He argued that women need guidance on how to interact with men, adding that his upcoming book What Men Want is designed to provide that direction.

“There is going to be a version 2 of my book… What Men Want, now that is for women,” he explained.

According to Kibe, understanding men is essential for women seeking meaningful relationships.

“So what men want is going to be an important book because women need to know how to behave around men,” he said.

He believes men have much to offer but insists many women lack the knowledge to engage with them effectively.

“Because you want the best from a man. How do you behave around them? Because men have a lot to offer, so how do you behave around a man?”

“It is very important, women don’t know that. Women need to be taught,” he said.

Kibe emphasized the role of parenting in shaping future generations, urging married couples to take responsibility for teaching daughters traditional roles.

He linked the absence of such guidance to the growing influence of feminism.

