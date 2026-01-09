Why media personality ANDREW KIBE blames married couples for raising feminist daughters

Friday, January 09,
2025 - Media personality Andrew Kibe has once again stirred a debate with
bold remarks about parenting and feminism.
Speaking in an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Kibe claimed
that married couples are failing to instill traditional values in their
daughters, leading to what he describes as a rise in feminist thinking.
“Married people… because they are so useless, they are
unable to teach their kids… their girls… how to become women.”
“So the girls are growing up into feminists,” Kibe said,
sparking reactions online.
He argued that women need guidance on how to interact with
men, adding that his upcoming book What Men Want is designed to
provide that direction.
“There is going to be a version 2 of my book… What Men Want,
now that is for women,” he explained.
According to Kibe, understanding men is essential for women
seeking meaningful relationships.
“So what men want is going to be an important book because
women need to know how to behave around men,” he said.
He believes men have much to offer but insists many women
lack the knowledge to engage with them effectively.
“Because you want the best from a man. How do you behave around them?
Because men have a lot to offer, so how do you behave around a man?”
“It is very important, women don’t know that. Women need to be taught,”
he said.
Kibe emphasized the role of parenting in shaping future
generations, urging married couples to take responsibility for teaching
daughters traditional roles.
He linked the absence of such guidance to the growing
influence of feminism.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
