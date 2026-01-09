Veteran Gospel singer DADDY OWEN opens up on a heartbreaking Nairobi school performance that pushed him close to quitting music







Friday, January 09, 2025 - Gospel star Daddy Owen has revisited one of the most shocking moments of his career, recalling a school performance in Nairobi where students walked out mid‑show after being warned his music was “demonic.”

Speaking in a YouTube interview on January 8th, 2025, the singer described the incident as “the mother of all scandals.”

At the time, his hit songs Kapungala and Tobina were topping charts, and he had been invited as a surprise guest at “shule fulani hapa Nairobi.”

Expecting cheers when introduced, Daddy Owen instead faced silence.

“So wakaita, and next on stage is Daddy Owen, si mimi nika expect nduru… There was no pandemonium,” he recalled.

As he began to perform, the atmosphere shifted dramatically.

“Nikianza tu ku perfom hivi, waka amka wote wakatoka,” he said, describing how the students stood up and left the venue.

Shocked, he finished his set and went backstage, where a teacher explained what had happened.

According to Daddy Owen, a pastor had addressed the students before his arrival, warning them against his music.

“The pastor was talking about how your songs are demonic, and they are influenced by the Illuminati…”

“He was very specific that you are an agent of the Illuminati,” Owen recounted.

The experience left him shaken.

“That is the only moment I thought about quitting music,” he admitted.

However, he chose to continue performing despite the confusion.

“Nikaimba tu, na najiimbia,” he said, noting even the teacher present appeared stunned by the students’ reaction.

