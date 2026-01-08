Why Media Personality ANDREW KIBE regrets undergoing circumcision - "I wish I had my skin"







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - Media personality and outspoken digital content creator, Andrew Kibe, has once again ignited public conversation, this time with a deeply personal confession.

In an interview with YouTuber Alex Mwakideu, Kibe admitted that he regrets undergoing circumcision.

“I wish I had my skin,” Kibe stated, leaving fans stunned by his candor.

Known for his no‑holds‑barred opinions, the former radio host explained that circumcision is a decision he wishes he could reverse.

“I find circumcision as an outdated practice. I think we should stop circumcising our kids right now.”

“There is no meaning behind it anymore, there is no reason, and it has been debunked, and it has no benefits,” he said.

Kibe argued that the practice, once promoted as cultural or health necessity, no longer serves its intended purpose.

He even accused past generations of misleading society: “Unajua zamani walikuja wakatudanganya unajua ku circumcise inasaidia hiyo ni uwongo, it was a lie.”

Highlighting modern pressures, Kibe claimed parents continue the ritual due to societal expectations.

“There is no reason to circumcise your boys, but society is adjusting to the single woman, the single mother; society is now selling products, and circumcision is one of the products,” he noted.

Kibe revealed that he will not circumcise his own son, criticizing the reliance on anaesthesia to mask pain.

“As a man am not going to take my son to that kind of process, but as a woman, you will kwanza umeambiwa kuna international and local anaesthesia anadungwa sindano ndio asisikie uchungu,” he added.

