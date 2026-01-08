Rondo Retreat Center apologises to singer BIEN and wife CHIKI KURUKA over racial discrimination incident - "We are deeply saddened"







Thursday, 08, 2025 - Rondo Retreat Centre in Kakamega County has issued a public apology to musician Bien‑Aimé Baraza, popularly known as Bien, and his family following an incident that sparked outrage and accusations of discrimination.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, the management admitted that Bien’s visit ended in distress after a misunderstanding over residency and citizenship rate policies at the reception.

“We are deeply saddened that what would have been a peaceful visit ended in a misunderstanding regarding our residency and citizenship rate policies.”

“We understand that the way this information was communicated caused distress, leading Bien and his family to feel unwelcome and ultimately decide to leave our premises,” the statement read.

The retreat firmly denied claims of racism, insisting that such conduct has no place at the facility.

“Racism and discrimination have no place at Rondo Retreat Centre.”

“It’s not in our DNA, nor is it how we operate. We value every guest who walks through our door equally,” management said.

Acknowledging shortcomings, the centre promised to review reception protocols and staff training to prevent similar incidents.

“To Bien and your family: we are truly sorry for the hurt this may have caused… We hope for the opportunity to make this right and to welcome you back in the future under much better circumstances,” the statement added.

The apology followed public outrage after Bien shared his experience on Instagram, describing the retreat as “a disgrace to Kakamega County” and calling for the decolonisation of Kenyan spaces.

His wife, choreographer Chiki Kuruka, also recounted being denied entry at the gate and facing dismissive treatment at reception.

The Kenyan DAILY POST