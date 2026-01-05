“Why are you dating both of us?” - Man’s savage reply to girlfriend’s question stuns netizens (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, January 05, 2025 - A viral WhatsApp screenshot has left netizens in stitches after a man gave a hilariously savage reason for dating two women at once.

When his girlfriend confronted him about juggling her and another woman named Tshepi, he calmly replied, “Juss in case.”

Pressed further, he added, “Incase one of you dies.”

The dramatic yet humorous exchange, filled with emojis and playful tone, has sparked widespread reactions online, with many calling it “the most outrageous backup plan ever.”

Whether tongue-in-cheek or ruthlessness, the message highlights the wild creativity some people bring to relationship drama in the digital age.





The Kenyan DAILY POST