“The Healings Are Fake” - Former church insider shares candid reflections on life inside Prophet OWUOR’s cult disguised as a church







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A former member of Prophet David Owuor’s ministry has come forward with a candid and deeply personal account of his years inside the church, an experience he now describes as psychologically damaging, cult-like and built around unquestioning loyalty to its leader.

Caleb, who joined the church while still in high school and remained a committed member through university, says he eventually “saw the light” after years of inner conflict, suppressed doubt, and what he now believes were manufactured miracles and coercive control tactics.

“The church is basically a personality cult centered around him,” he recalls.

“He is the one glorified at all times. When he dies, the church will crumble because it is based on him and him alone.”

He claims members were discouraged from questioning leadership, doctrine, or reported miracles - and that dissent was met with isolation or emotional punishment.

“People are controlled using fear,” he says. “Followers who dare question the ‘prophet’ are treated as outcasts. It becomes psychological torture.”

Caleb says his turning point came after witnessing situations that contradicted the church’s public claims of divine healing.

He describes instances where individuals who testified to miraculous recovery later succumbed to the same illnesses, events he says were quietly concealed to maintain the narrative of supernatural power.

“The healings are fake,” he asserts, recalling cases he personally followed, including church officials and believers who died after publicly declaring that they had been healed.

Read his full post below.

