“The Healings Are Fake” - Former church insider shares candid reflections on life inside Prophet OWUOR’s cult disguised as a church

Monday, January 5,
2026 - A former member of Prophet David Owuor’s ministry has come forward
with a candid and deeply personal account of his years inside the church, an
experience he now describes as psychologically damaging, cult-like and built
around unquestioning loyalty to its leader.
Caleb, who joined the church while still in high school and
remained a committed member through university, says he eventually “saw the
light” after years of inner conflict, suppressed doubt, and what he now
believes were manufactured miracles and coercive control tactics.
“The church is basically a personality cult centered around
him,” he recalls.
“He is the one glorified at all times. When he dies, the
church will crumble because it is based on him and him alone.”
He claims members were discouraged from questioning
leadership, doctrine, or reported miracles - and that dissent was met with
isolation or emotional punishment.
“People are controlled using fear,” he says. “Followers who
dare question the ‘prophet’ are treated as outcasts. It becomes psychological
torture.”
Caleb says his turning point came after witnessing
situations that contradicted the church’s public claims of divine healing.
He describes instances where individuals who testified to
miraculous recovery later succumbed to the same illnesses, events he says were
quietly concealed to maintain the narrative of supernatural power.
“The healings are fake,” he asserts, recalling cases he
personally followed, including church officials and believers who died after
publicly declaring that they had been healed.
Read his full post below.
