Who is doing this to former CS, Ambassador SUSAN NAKHUMICHA? Kenyans are ungovernable! (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 02, 2025 - A heartfelt photo capturing former Cabinet Secretary for Health, Ambassador Susan Nakhumicha, embracing and consoling PS for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, during the loss of their family patriarch, Mzee Michael Kigen Komen, has stirred online debate.

In the viral photo, Nakhumicha appears deeply emotional, leaving many unsure who the bereaved truly is.

Her visible distress sparked mixed reactions, with netizens accusing her of being overly dramatic and seemingly mourning more than Tanui himself.

However, despite the image appearing to have been digitally manipulated, netizens are having a field day trolling Nakhumicha, who has set her sights on Trans Nzoia Gubernatorial seat currently held by George Natembeya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST