“Gone too soon my younger brother” - Speaker AMASON KINGI mourns his loyal bodyguard, Corporal JOHN LUMUMBA (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 02, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has expressed profound grief following the sudden death of his trusted bodyguard, Corporal John Lwane Lumumba, describing him not only as a colleague but as family.

The heartbreaking news, shared on Thursday, January 1st, 2025, came as a devastating shock to Kingi, who recalled spending cheerful moments with Lumumba shortly before his passing.

Kingi narrated how they had been walking and chatting jovially, unaware that fate would strike so cruelly.

“Gone too soon my young brother. The cruel hand of death has snatched you so fast,” he wrote, capturing the depth of his sorrow.

The Speaker emphasized that Lumumba’s role went far beyond duty, praising his unwavering dedication, professionalism and loyalty.

These qualities, Kingi noted, earned him admiration both personally and professionally.

“To me you were not just a bodyguard, you were family.”

“I admired the way you discharged your duty with utmost dedication, professionalism and loyalty.”

“RIP Cpl. John Lwane Lumumba,” he added.

