When Co-Parenting Turns Petty!! Baby Daddy’s savage response to baby mama goes viral (SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Co-parenting isn't always smooth sailing and this viral WhatsApp exchange between a baby daddy and his baby mama is proof.

In response to his baby mama’s simple question, “What time you going to get her?”, the petty baby daddy snapped back, “Learn to greet people, I’m not your family member.”

The tension was palpable, but the baby mama quickly flipped the tone and matched his energy, “Hi, how are you doing Rambo? Did you sleep well?”

The exchange, shared under a trending tweet asking baby daddies to reveal their latest chats with their baby mamas sparked laughs and reflection online.

It highlights how strained communication can be in co-parenting.





