JACKIE MATUBIA opens up on the most difficult chapters of her life and baby daddy drama - “God Knows I Fought”







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Kenyan actress, Jackie Matubia, has opened up on one of the most difficult chapters of her life, sharing raw truths about heartbreak, rejection, and the challenges of co‑parenting.

In a candid interview on Lessons at 30 with Dr. Ofweneke, the mother of two revealed how her highly publicized 2023 breakup forced her to confront pain, rediscover herself, and set firm boundaries.

Matubia, celebrated for her roles in popular Kenyan TV series and her openness on social media, admitted that the end of her relationship with actor Blessing Lung’aho, father of her younger daughter, was a turning point.

“You cannot force a man to be there when he doesn’t want to be there,” she said.

She explained that after the breakup, she fought hard to ensure Lung’aho remained present in their child’s life.

“I fought. God knows I fought,” she confessed, acknowledging the emotional toll of trying to hold together a fractured family dynamic.

Yet despite her efforts, she realized that commitment cannot be manufactured when one party is unwilling.

The actress also reflected on how the heartbreak stirred deeper wounds from her childhood, including experiences of rejection and abandonment.

@lessons_30withdrofweneke Jackie Matubia - You cannot force a man to love or be there for his children. ♬ original sound - lessons_30withdrofweneke

