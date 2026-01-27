What is happening to men in Kenya? Where have men gone? This VIDEO from a beach party in Watamu has set tongues wagging (WATCH)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A video from a recent lively beach party in Watamu has stirred conversation across Kenyan social media.

The clip shows a crowd dominated by young women, with only a handful of men visible, most of them wazungus likely on holiday.

The netizen who shared the footage captioned it with a cheeky jab: “Count the number of men you can see here! Your womenz are here in Watamu enjoying life, nyinyi mkikufa na stress hiyo Nairobi.”

The scene has fueled discussion about shifting social dynamics.

Many observers feel that more women have become economically empowered and can now afford to treat themselves, while many men are struggling financially.

As a result, it has become increasingly common to see entertainment spots filled with women, with men noticeably absent.

Others, however, argue that this trend reflects deeper societal choices with men focusing on more pressing issues at the expense of such parties.

Some netizens pointed out that years of focusing on empowering girls while neglecting boys may have contributed to the imbalance.

Watch the video>>> below.

Count the number of men you can see here !

Your womenz are here in Watamu enjoying life, nyinyi mkikufa na stress hiyo Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/VOsqIjKM1t — Moseax ✈ 🧳 (@Moseax) January 26, 2026

