New SHOCKING details emerge about WAITHERA, the LADY who bragged about receiving $7,000 from her boyfriend after complaining about low account balance – Fear Women!





Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - New shocking details have emerged about Waithera, the Kenyan lady who recently went viral for flaunting a jaw-dropping USD 7,000 (Ksh 903,000) gift from her boyfriend after she told him her account balance had dropped to just USD 3 (Ksh 380).

In her now-famous post on X (formerly Twitter), Waithera shared screenshots of her boyfriend’s message asking her to confirm receipt of the funds, followed by a bank notification showing the deposit.

She captioned it cheekily: “I told him my account only had $3, he said not on my watch.”

But just as the internet was celebrating her soft life moment, a tweet from @MissMutukuT has stirred fresh drama.

The tweet alleged that Waithera is the same woman who used to run a popular flower shop in Nairobi and had a questionable habit of saving contact numbers of men who ordered flowers for their girlfriends, only to hit them up later.

“So recipient wa $7K ni the babe who used to run that popular flower shop, and would nick numbers za the guys who ordered flowers for their babes, and try to hit them up? Gotcha,” the tweet read.

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her hustle and others calling out the alleged behavior.

Either way, Waithera is trending and her bank balance is thriving.