Wealthy married man, MICHAEL, paid influencer MIHLALI Ksh 2.3 million for “mechi” and she forced him to sign an NDA not to discuss their private moments (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Award-winning South African content creator and influencer, Mihlali Ndamase, has been thrust into the spotlight following claims that a wealthy married man paid her a staggering R300,000 (approximately KSh 2.3 million) for a private encounter.

Ndamase rose to prominence through her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube and later cemented her status as one of South Africa’s top influencers, thanks to her massive following on Instagram.

According to leaked private messages circulating online, Ndamase is seen planning a private meet-up with a man identified as Michael Brits.

Before the encounter, she insisted that he signs a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which she sent to him via email.

The NDA barred Brits from discussing any details related to their private escapades.

Check out their conversation.

