Tuktuk driver shares a video of a LADY selling “mechi” at night in Mombasa as RUTO’s harsh economy bites

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - A video shared online by a TukTuk driver shows a young lady soliciting clients late at night in Mombasa.
In the short clip, the lady is seen standing by the roadside
looking for men while wearing a striking outfit.
The dimly lit area captured in the video is reportedly
frequented by several young women who parade themselves in search of quick
encounters as a means of survival amid the tough economic times.
The video has reignited debate on social media, with many
users pointing to the biting economy, rising unemployment, and the soaring cost
of living, which they say have pushed some women into desperate measures as
jobs dry up and basic necessities become increasingly unaffordable.
January 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
