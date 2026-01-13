“We know you will defeat us, but we will steal; na hatuwabembelezi” - Arrogant MOSES KURIA tells Nyeri residents (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has sparked reactions after addressing residents in Nyeri, delivering a blunt message ahead of the much-anticipated 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during the youth-driven Nyota programme, which he attended alongside President William Ruto, Kuria declared in his native Kikuyu language: “We know you will defeat us, but we will steal. Na hatuwabembelezi.”

Observers note that his remarks were aimed at the United Opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kuria suggested that the Government has access to State machinery capable of influencing election outcomes.

Gachagua has repeatedly warned Mount Kenya residents that Moses Kuria acts as a proxy for President Ruto, seeking to divide the region politically.

Watch the video.

“We know you will defeat us, but we will steal. Na hatuwabembelezi”- Moses Kuria tells Nyeri residents pic.twitter.com/o8rJ3y1ZEs — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) January 12, 2026

