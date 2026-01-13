KIKUYU man turns rented house in Murang’a into illicit liquor hub - Police raid and recover fake liquor (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, January 13,
2026 - Police officers from Kenol Police Station have recovered a large
consignment of contraband goods hidden inside a residential building in the
Kimorori area of Murang’a South Sub-County.
The discovery followed a report by a house agent who raised an
alarm over suspicious activities at a property rented by one Peter
Waembu Waweru, who had failed to pay rent for two months before
mysteriously disappearing.
Concerned by the prolonged closure of the house, the agent
alerted the area sub-chief, who peeped through a window and noticed items
suggesting the premises were being used for the production and packaging of
illicit alcohol.
Police officers swiftly moved in and conducted a raid,
uncovering an extensive haul of illegal items.
The recovered goods included: 6 cartons of Supa Vodka
containing 250ml bottles of Smart Vodka, 24 cartons of Trace Vodka with the
same deceitful contents, 3 cartons of Lyniber Vodka, 109 cartons of Crywan
Vodka disguised as Kingston Vodka, cartons of J-Movers and Rangers Vodka, assorted
liquid suspected to be used for brewing illicit liquor, 5 sacks filled with
various liquor bottle tops from different brands, 15 bags overflowing with
empty bottles primed for repackaging, 1 carton of UDV Vodka, Various drums and
jerrycans believed to have been used for transporting ethanol, two alcohol
content thermometers, and a stash of 1,777 counterfeit KRA stickers, among
other items.
Police confirmed that all the KRA excise stamps found, both
those already affixed to bottles and those yet to be used, were fake.
All recovered items have been secured as exhibits at Kenol
Police Station as investigations continue.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who
remains at large.
The operation underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on the production and distribution of illicit alcohol, which poses serious public health and economic risks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
