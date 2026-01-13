KIKUYU man turns rented house in Murang’a into illicit liquor hub - Police raid and recover fake liquor (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Police officers from Kenol Police Station have recovered a large consignment of contraband goods hidden inside a residential building in the Kimorori area of Murang’a South Sub-County.

The discovery followed a report by a house agent who raised an alarm over suspicious activities at a property rented by one Peter Waembu Waweru, who had failed to pay rent for two months before mysteriously disappearing.

Concerned by the prolonged closure of the house, the agent alerted the area sub-chief, who peeped through a window and noticed items suggesting the premises were being used for the production and packaging of illicit alcohol.

Police officers swiftly moved in and conducted a raid, uncovering an extensive haul of illegal items.

The recovered goods included: 6 cartons of Supa Vodka containing 250ml bottles of Smart Vodka, 24 cartons of Trace Vodka with the same deceitful contents, 3 cartons of Lyniber Vodka, 109 cartons of Crywan Vodka disguised as Kingston Vodka, cartons of J-Movers and Rangers Vodka, assorted liquid suspected to be used for brewing illicit liquor, 5 sacks filled with various liquor bottle tops from different brands, 15 bags overflowing with empty bottles primed for repackaging, 1 carton of UDV Vodka, Various drums and jerrycans believed to have been used for transporting ethanol, two alcohol content thermometers, and a stash of 1,777 counterfeit KRA stickers, among other items.

Police confirmed that all the KRA excise stamps found, both those already affixed to bottles and those yet to be used, were fake.

All recovered items have been secured as exhibits at Kenol Police Station as investigations continue.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on the production and distribution of illicit alcohol, which poses serious public health and economic risks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST