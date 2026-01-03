We are not stopping! 55-year-old ESTHER MUSILA mocks critics as she prepares to celebrate 4th marriage anniversary with her 36-year-old Ben 10 husband, GUARDIAN ANGEL (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Esther Musila, 55, wife of popular gospel musician, Guardian Angel, 36, has addressed critics who doubted the longevity of their relationship, as the couple prepares to celebrate their fourth marriage anniversary.

Taking to social media, Esther shared a heartfelt message, saying: “January 4th, we are celebrating 6 years of being together. We are not stopping!”

The anniversary is set to coincide with Guardian Angel’s birthday, adding extra excitement to the celebrations.

Their relationship has long been under public scrutiny due to their 19-year age gap, with critics often questioning whether the marriage would last.

Despite the skepticism, the couple has remained committed and frequently shares moments of their love on social media, effectively silencing many doubters.

Watch the video.

