“I cannot cook for a man and do house chores because I aspire to be a billionaire’s wife” - LADY declares in viral X video (WATCH)







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - A young woman has ignited a heated debate on X, formerly Twitter, after boldly declaring that she will never cook or do household chores for a man.

Her reason? She envisions herself as the wife of a billionaire.

“I cannot cook for a man, I cannot wash a man’s clothes, I cannot clean the house, because I aspire to be a billionaire’s wife,” she stated in the viral clip.

She went on to explain that her dream home would be so big that stepping into the kitchen would be unnecessary, since she could easily afford a private chef.

The lady didn’t stop there.

She threw shade at women who cook for their husbands, suggesting they “don’t have anything else to offer.”

The video quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

Some users praised her confidence and ambition, wishing her billionaire dreams come true, while others dismissed her remarks as attention‑seeking clout chasing.

Watch the video.

“ I cannot cook for a man and do house chores because I am very sure I will marry a billionaire”



—— lady pic.twitter.com/Vao15DvuBp — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) January 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST