"Wanawake wakizeeka wanatafuta Mungu" - Actress JACKIE MATUBIA reveals the biggest challenge after giving her life to Christ







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - Kenyan actress and digital content creator, Jackie Matubia, has opened up on the challenges she has faced since publicly declaring that she had given her life to Christ.

Speaking candidly in a recent phone interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Matubia revealed one of the biggest hurdles has been navigating public perception.

She admits that she often hears discouraging remarks suggesting women only turn to God later in life.

Beyond that, she feels the weight of constant scrutiny, with many seemingly waiting for her to stumble in her walk of faith.

“The biggest challenge is hearing people say, ‘Wanawake wakizeeka wanaturn to Christ,’ and the fact that everyone is waiting for you to fall,” she shared.

However, Matubia is firm that her decision was deeply personal.

By the time she announced her return to Christ, she had already been living in faith quietly, rooted in her spiritual journey.

“It is the journey and how you are rooted. I am not doing it to please anyone; actually, by the time I was announcing it, nilikuwa nimekaakaa since I returned to Christ,” she clarified.

She disclosed that her upbringing played a pivotal role in this transformation.

Raised by a man whose faith remained unwavering until his last breath, Matubia says his example left a lasting imprint.

“I was once there nikatoka, and I was raised by a man whose faith was so strong till his last breath,” Matubia stated.

While motivation nudged her forward, she explains that the true turning point was exhaustion with her former lifestyle.

“I was just tired of this other life. I wanted to surrender to God and live for Him,” she confessed.

On December 31st, 2025, Matubia made her rebirth public, declaring herself redeemed by God’s grace.

“This year, I’m choosing a prayer board over a vision board… because with prayer, vision becomes purpose. I’m seeking God, trusting Him, and surrendering the outcome. 4 Every plan, every dream, every hope covered in prayer,” she affirmed.

