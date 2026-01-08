A LADY believed to be involved in Mtwapa house break-ins caught with 30 master keys (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 8, 2026 - A woman suspected of participating in a series of house break-ins in Mtwapa has been apprehended after being found in possession of 30 master keys.
The suspect, identified as Emily Wangoni, was intercepted in Bamburi
along with a TV reportedly stolen from a recent burglary.
Her alleged accomplice, Amido from Shanzu, is currently at large.
In a video shared online, Emily is seen confessing to the
criminal activities while members of the public interrogate her.
Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a
victim of the duo to report to Bamburi
Police Station or contact Shanzu Community Policing for assistance.
Amepatikana... pic.twitter.com/ajON1wCYhv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments