A LADY believed to be involved in Mtwapa house break-ins caught with 30 master keys (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - A woman suspected of participating in a series of house break-ins in Mtwapa has been apprehended after being found in possession of 30 master keys.

The suspect, identified as Emily Wangoni, was intercepted in Bamburi along with a TV reportedly stolen from a recent burglary.

Her alleged accomplice, Amido from Shanzu, is currently at large.

In a video shared online, Emily is seen confessing to the criminal activities while members of the public interrogate her.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the duo to report to Bamburi Police Station or contact Shanzu Community Policing for assistance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST